After the game-opening three-and-out through the subsequent 93-yard touchdown drive, Syracuse controlled the scoreboard in their matchup with Holy Cross, leaving the JMA Wireless Dome with a 42-14 victory. The actual game was a lot different, as the Orange (3-1) made plenty of mistakes, including three missed field goals and two interceptions, to let the Crusaders (1-4) hang around until the fourth quarter.

Everything was great for SU early, as Kyle McCord directed a lethal offense in the opening minutes. McCord capped the first drive by looping out of the pocket and floating a pass to Umari Hatcher, who slid underneath the ball for a 7-yard touchdown.

The game film was almost on a loop, as the Orange defense forced another quick punt and the offense marched for another score, this time when McCord connected with Darrell Gill Jr. on a 23-yard scoring pass. Brady Denaburg tacked on his second extra point for a 14-0 lead with just under ten minutes elapsed

On the first play of the second quarter, McCord found a streaking Jackson Meeks on the right sideline for a 38-yard touchdown and a 21-0 lead.

Holy Cross did not just go away, piling up 149 yards on their next two possessions, lighting up the SU defense with a 63-yard touchdown pass and a 27-yard halfback pass for a second score. That trick play and extra point pulled the guests within 21-14 with 6:45 left in the first half.

Syracuse righted the ship just before halftime, using their two-minute offense to go on a 54-yard scoring drive. This time, McCord capped the march by connecting with Trebor Pena on a four-yard touchdown pass. Denaburg’s conversion gave the Orange a 28-14 lead that held to halftime after the Orange defense forced a punt, but McCord threw an interception on the final play.