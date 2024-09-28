PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IQ0Y3RjVaNUhFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhDRjdGNVo1SEUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Syracuse tops Holy Cross, 42-14, in uneven performance

Syracuse head coach Fran Brown
Syracuse head coach Fran Brown (Rich Barnes-Imagn Images)
Jim Stechschulte • The Juice Online
Associate Editor/Columnist
@DSafetyGuy

After the game-opening three-and-out through the subsequent 93-yard touchdown drive, Syracuse controlled the scoreboard in their matchup with Holy Cross, leaving the JMA Wireless Dome with a 42-14 victory. The actual game was a lot different, as the Orange (3-1) made plenty of mistakes, including three missed field goals and two interceptions, to let the Crusaders (1-4) hang around until the fourth quarter.

Everything was great for SU early, as Kyle McCord directed a lethal offense in the opening minutes. McCord capped the first drive by looping out of the pocket and floating a pass to Umari Hatcher, who slid underneath the ball for a 7-yard touchdown.

The game film was almost on a loop, as the Orange defense forced another quick punt and the offense marched for another score, this time when McCord connected with Darrell Gill Jr. on a 23-yard scoring pass. Brady Denaburg tacked on his second extra point for a 14-0 lead with just under ten minutes elapsed

On the first play of the second quarter, McCord found a streaking Jackson Meeks on the right sideline for a 38-yard touchdown and a 21-0 lead.

Holy Cross did not just go away, piling up 149 yards on their next two possessions, lighting up the SU defense with a 63-yard touchdown pass and a 27-yard halfback pass for a second score. That trick play and extra point pulled the guests within 21-14 with 6:45 left in the first half.

Syracuse righted the ship just before halftime, using their two-minute offense to go on a 54-yard scoring drive. This time, McCord capped the march by connecting with Trebor Pena on a four-yard touchdown pass. Denaburg’s conversion gave the Orange a 28-14 lead that held to halftime after the Orange defense forced a punt, but McCord threw an interception on the final play.

SU’s offense was thwarted thrice in the third quarter, suffering fruitless drives due to McCord’s second pick and Denaburg missing two field goals. The first, a 28-yard attempt from the left side, stayed outside the left upright after it was deflected and the second, a 45-yard try from the left hash, never had a chance.

After the defense stuffed a Holy Cross fourth down conversion and gave the offense a short field, it took three plays to score when LeQuint Allen soared over some traffic as the clock expired for a one-yard touchdown run. Jayden Oh replaced Denaburg for the extra point and sent Syracuse to the fourth with a 35-14 lead in hand.

The kicking game was not solved by the personnel move, though. On the next Orange possession, Oh missed a 41-yard field goal from the right hash when he put it off the right upright.

Oh got a chance to partially redeem himself shortly after, though, as Jayden Bellamy cut in front of a Holy Cross receiver for an interception and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown. The Orange stretched the lead to 42-14 on Oh’s extra point.

Kyle McCord had another big statistical day, completing 28-of-50 passes for 385 yards with four first half touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. Jackson Meeks had a career day, piling up 161 yards and a score on ten receptions. LeQuint Allen had a strong all-around game, rushing 16 times for 81 yards and picking up 54 more yards on seven catches.

Jayden Bellamy’s second career pick-six covered 33 yards for the biggest defensive highlight and helped offset two other near-interceptions he had earlier in the game. KingJoseph Edwards made a splash late in the game, piling up three sacks in the fourth quarter, while Maraad Watson had a sack, as well.

----

