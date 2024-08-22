Oronde Gadsden II’s return to health is one of the greatest sources of optimism for Syracuse coming into this season. Gadsden was named a preseason All-American by several outlets prior to last season after posting 61 receptions for 969 yards and a half dozen scores in 2022. Unfortunately, he ended up taking a medical redshirt last year after suffering a season-ending injury on the first offensive play of the second game. Gadsden has bulked up to a more traditional tight end size, so he may be more of a fully-rounded tight end than a tall wide receiver lining up offset from the line. ACC media expect a big return from Gadsden, as well, naming him to the Preseason All-ACC Team. While Gadsden is the headliner of an experienced group, Dan Villari is behind him, but likely to the field at the same time as him. A converted quarterback, Villari became an extremely useful player after Garrett Shrader’s late-season injury last year, stepping into a hybrid quarterback-running back role. Villari set an Orange record by completing all 14 of his pass attempts against Georgia Tech, but also ran for 154 yards and a score against Pittsburgh in that unique role. In addition, Villari finished the season with 20 receptions and three touchdowns as a tight end. While likely to be a smaller part of the offense this season, Villari offers flexibility and a hard-nosed playing style.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9l cGlzb2RlLzBFak03azFWSFE1SGJVUU5VemhHUGciIHdpZHRoPSIxMDAlIiBo ZWlnaHQ9IjIzMiIgZnJhbWVCb3JkZXI9IjAiIGFsbG93ZnVsbHNjcmVlbj0i IiBhbGxvdz0iYXV0b3BsYXk7IGNsaXBib2FyZC13cml0ZTsgZW5jcnlwdGVk LW1lZGlhOyBmdWxsc2NyZWVuOyBwaWN0dXJlLWluLXBpY3R1cmUiPjwvaWZy YW1lPgo8YnI+Cgo=

Advertisement

Maximilian Mang is the biggest tight end on the roster, befitting his role as a blocker and special teamer more than a receiver. The native of Germany has appeared in all 49 games of his career at SU, including starting ten times, but has just eight receptions. Mang did put his first score in the books last year, pulling in a touchdown pass against Pittsburgh last season. Incoming freshman Jamie Tremble comes to Syracuse as a four-star prospect from outside of Atlanta and has the body type to suggest he may follow Gadsden’s path. A top-15 recruit at the position, Tremble had 63 receptions for 1,290 yards and 15 scores as a senior in high school, moving his career totals to over 160 catches and 2,800 yards to go with 31 touchdowns. At 6’4” and 208 pounds, Tremble will likely need to bulk up before becoming a significant contributor, but could still get some opportunities as a target in the pass game. David Clement, who missed his senior year of high school, played in 11 games last season for the Orange, mostly seeing action with the special teams and short-yardage units. An Albany native, Clement was a top-ten recruit in the state of New York and should be looked at as a developmental piece behind the experienced group in front of him.