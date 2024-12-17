Wide receiver transfer Chris Long commits to Syracuse

Syracuse received a commitment from wide receiver transfer Chris Long on Tuesday, he announced on social media.

Long played four seasons at Rutgers and has one year of eligibility remaining. In the 2024 season, he finished with 11 receptions for 163 yards and one score.

He entered the portal on Friday and visited Syracuse on Monday. His primary recruiter at Rutgers was Fran Brown, now currently the head coach of the Orange.

Long was a Rivals three-star prospect coming out of the 2020 cycle. The Willingboro (NJ) high athlete held well over a dozen offers, including Baylor, Boston College, Louisville, Nebraska, UNC Pittsburgh, and West Virginia.

He is the second portal addition for the Orange, joining offensive lineman Naquil Betrand, who committed to the Orange earlier in the day on Tuesday.