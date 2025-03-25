2026 QB Zaid Lott flips commitment to Syracuse: 'I want to be a part of it'

2026 quarterback Zaid Lott flipped his commitment to Syracuse on Tuesday, he announced on social media.

The Charlotte (NC) Providence Day signal caller committed to North Carolina in June, but visited SU over the weekend and pulled the trigger on Tuesday.

"I chose Syracuse because they’re building something great," Lott said to The Juice Online. "I want to be a part of it."

He is the first commitment at quarterback in the 2026 class for the Orange.

His offer sheet included Boston College, Florida State, North Carolina State and Virginia Tech, among others.

Another reason he cited was the atmosphere he experienced on the trip.

"It’s a great family environment," Lott said. "The coaching staff shows a lot of love to me and I can tell that I’m wanted."