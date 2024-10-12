Advertisement
Podcast: Syracuse defeats UNLV in an overtime thriller
Syracuse improved to 4-1 with an overtime win over UNLV on Friday.
• The Juice on the Cuse Podcast
7 recruits react to Syracuse's 44-41 win over No. 25 UNLV
We spoke with seven Syracuse recruits after they beat UNLV to get their take on the win.
• Saugat Sen
2028 ATH Jaquan Gibson discusses 'amazing' Syracuse offer
2028 ATH Jaquan Gibson reacts to getting his first offer from Syracuse.
• Charles Kang
2028 WR Emiere Lemons 'excited' for Syracuse offer
2028 WR Emiere Lemons reacts to his Syracuse offer.
• Charles Kang
Northeast Spotlight: Quarterbacks that have hit the radar this fall
QBs from the Northeast have played their way onto the recruiting radar this season.
• Ryan O'Bleness
2028 DL Will Pasley talks upcoming Syracuse visit: 'It's a great program'
Syracuse
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- S
- PRO
- WR
- DT
- OT
- WR
- RB
- DT
- LB
- S
