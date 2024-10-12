Advertisement

Podcast: Syracuse defeats UNLV in an overtime thriller

Syracuse improved to 4-1 with an overtime win over UNLV on Friday.

7 recruits react to Syracuse's 44-41 win over No. 25 UNLV

We spoke with seven Syracuse recruits after they beat UNLV to get their take on the win.

2028 ATH Jaquan Gibson discusses 'amazing' Syracuse offer

2028 ATH Jaquan Gibson reacts to getting his first offer from Syracuse.

2028 WR Emiere Lemons 'excited' for Syracuse offer

2028 WR Emiere Lemons reacts to his Syracuse offer.

Northeast Spotlight: Quarterbacks that have hit the radar this fall

Northeast Spotlight: Quarterbacks that have hit the radar this fall

QBs from the Northeast have played their way onto the recruiting radar this season.

Published Oct 12, 2024
2028 DL Will Pasley talks upcoming Syracuse visit: 'It's a great program'
Charles Kang  •  The Juice Online
