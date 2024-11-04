5 recruits react to Syracuse's 38-31 win over Virginia Tech

Syracuse defeated Virginia Tech in overtime, 38-31. The Orange had a large contingent of recruits on hand, and we caught up with five of them for their reactions after.

"Definitely good game to be at. Nice to see them get a win."

"The type of energy that I witnessed from all the coaches and staff makes you understand why the players go to war for them."

"The hospitality was out of this world, I loved the pregame energy."

"They made me and my family feel at home with the time they spent with me after the game."

"Love how loud it gets. Love the people. Just good energy all around."

