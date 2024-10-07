7 recruits react to Syracuse's 44-41 win over No. 25 UNLV

Syracuse picked up a road win over No. 25 UNLV on Friday evening. We spoke with several SU recruits after to get their take on the win.

"I thought Syracuse played really well. Their defense was strong, and it was great to see them pull off that win."

I think that was a great win. They beat a top 25 team!

"Fierce fight between the two teams. That was a very good way to win."

"I thought it was a great win against a great team. I had a great time watching it. Syracuse is continuing to make a name for themselves and proving they can compete at a high level."

"It was a tough fought victory, especially with LeQuint Allen carrying the defender in the end zone for the win."

"It was great. I thought they played until the very last play and never gave up."

