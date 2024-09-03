A large contingent of recruits were on hand to watch, and we caught up with five of them for their thoughts on the trip.

Syracuse defeated Ohio, 38-22, in its 2024 season opener on Saturday.

The trip was amazing. I had such a great time and it was truly an amazing experience.

"Best part of the trip for me was just seeing how coach Fran and the staff operate on game day."

"The whole visit was amazing. I really enjoyed the atmosphere everything from walking around campus bonding with other recruits."

"The visit didn’t really change the way I see SU. I always thought it was a nice and good school, and going there only proved that right."

"The trip was awesome. I loved it. The atmosphere was amazing."

