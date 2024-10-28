Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: 10/28/24

in other news
Syracuse Orange v. Pittsburgh Panthers Prediction & Preview (10/24/24)
In Pitt's last game, Cal was able to find a vulnerability in the Pitt’s defense.
2025 G Luke Fennell commits to Syracuse
Syracuse has received a commitment from 2025 Australian guard Luke Fennell.
Podcast: Syracuse takes on No. 19 Pitt
Syracuse will try to hand Pitt its first loss of the season.
2027 ATH Gavin White talks upcoming Syracuse visit: 'It's a great program'
2027 ATH Gavin White will get a closer look at Syracuse.
Syracuse Opponent Analysis: Pittsburgh Panthers (10/24/24)
Syracuse will face off against Pittsburgh on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
After being away for all of October, Syracuse will return home on Saturday, one of three times SU will be at home in November.
We spoke with five recruits who will be making the trip to CNY next month to take in the JMA Wirless Dome game day atmosphere.
One of the top prospects in the 2025 class is five-star Cocoa (FL) defensive lineman Javion Hilson. He will be in Central New York on Nov. 2 when Syracuse hosts Virginia Tech. The visit will come ahead of his announcement on Dec. 4.
In May, Syracuse offered Kissimmee (FL) Osceola offensive lineman Marcus Ferrer. Ferrer will get a closer look at the Orange when he visits on Nov. 30 for SU's matchup against Miami.
2027 ATH Gavin White will get a closer look at Syracuse when he visits on Nov. 2 for their matchup against Virginia Tech. White is a three position athlete at Rochester (NY) University Prep (QB, WR, FS).
2028 ATH Nate Caesar tells The Juice Online he will be on hand for SU's matchup against Connecticut on Nov. 23. The Fredericksburg (VA) Christian wide receiver/defensive back has been most in touch with Alex Kelly.
Groton (MA) Lawrence Academy ATH Brady Scott received his first offer from Syracuse earlier in October, and will check out the JMA Wireless Dome again when Syracuse hosts Virginia Tech on Saturday.
