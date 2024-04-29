Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: 4/29/24

Charles Kang • The Juice Online
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsCuseCK
Charles Kang is a recruiting analyst for The Juice Online on the Rivals Network.

Syracuse stayed hot on the recruiting trail this past week, picking up an impressive amount of commitments from prospects in the 2025 and 2026 class.

5 of those commitments sound off on Syracuse in this week's roundup.

Advertisement

"The thing that made me decide Syracuse was I think coach Brown and the rest of the coaching staff are great."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH DAUNTE BACHEYIE

"Why not play under somebody who is setting a new foundation and a coach that is training people for the next level and developing young men?"

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH ZIYYON BREDELL

"I knew after talking and meeting with the coach that’s where I wanted to play."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH VITO SHEVCHENKO

"I felt it was the best fit for me and my family not being so far from home."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JOSEPH FILARDI

"I believe in the DART mentality and I want to be developed into a better player by the best."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JORDAN MONTANEZ

----

Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!

Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.

Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement