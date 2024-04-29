Syracuse stayed hot on the recruiting trail this past week, picking up an impressive amount of commitments from prospects in the 2025 and 2026 class. 5 of those commitments sound off on Syracuse in this week's roundup.

"The thing that made me decide Syracuse was I think coach Brown and the rest of the coaching staff are great." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH DAUNTE BACHEYIE

"Why not play under somebody who is setting a new foundation and a coach that is training people for the next level and developing young men?" READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH ZIYYON BREDELL

"I knew after talking and meeting with the coach that’s where I wanted to play." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH VITO SHEVCHENKO

"I felt it was the best fit for me and my family not being so far from home." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JOSEPH FILARDI

"I believe in the DART mentality and I want to be developed into a better player by the best." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JORDAN MONTANEZ