Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: 4/29/24
Syracuse stayed hot on the recruiting trail this past week, picking up an impressive amount of commitments from prospects in the 2025 and 2026 class.
5 of those commitments sound off on Syracuse in this week's roundup.
"The thing that made me decide Syracuse was I think coach Brown and the rest of the coaching staff are great."
"Why not play under somebody who is setting a new foundation and a coach that is training people for the next level and developing young men?"
"I knew after talking and meeting with the coach that’s where I wanted to play."
"I felt it was the best fit for me and my family not being so far from home."
"I believe in the DART mentality and I want to be developed into a better player by the best."
----
