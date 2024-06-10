Syracuse Recruiting Roundup - 6/10/24
Syracuse received a commitment from a 2027 prospect last week, while hosting several other top prospects for camp and official visits.
Here's what five of them have to say about their SU recruitment in this week's roundup.
2027 Melbourne (FL) Central ATH Tank White announced his commitment to Syracuse on Friday. The Orange offered White in April, and he selected SU over an offer sheet that included Penn State, Pitt and South Florida.
2025 EDGE Quante Gillians got a closer look at Syracuse this weekend on an official visit, and after, a new leader has emerged in his recruitment, he said in an interview with The Juice Online.
2026 defensive back J'Vari Flowers earned Defensive MVP at Syracuse's Elite Camp after an impressive performance that showcased his athleticism and explosiveness. We spoke to him after his visit to get his thoughts on Syracuse.
2028 class Jacksonville (FL) Bolles defensive lineman Asher Ghioto put in an impressive performance at Syracuse's Elite Camp, and added an SU offer to a sheet that already includes Florida State, Louisville and UCF.
2025 quarterback Cibastian Broughton has lined up an official visit to Syracuse beginning June 14. Broughton holds over two dozen offers, including West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Tulane, Arkansas State and Akron. He previews his official visit with The Juice Online.
Syracuse hosted camp from 2025 all the way to the class of 2029. Walker Snee, a quarterback from Franklin (NJ) Lakes took part and enjoyed himself. "Camp was awesome," he said to The Juice Online. "The 1v1s were great. The QB coaches told me I was looking really good spinning it and to keep working."
