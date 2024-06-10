Syracuse received a commitment from a 2027 prospect last week, while hosting several other top prospects for camp and official visits. Here's what five of them have to say about their SU recruitment in this week's roundup.

2027 Melbourne (FL) Central ATH Tank White announced his commitment to Syracuse on Friday. The Orange offered White in April, and he selected SU over an offer sheet that included Penn State, Pitt and South Florida. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH TANK WHITE

2025 EDGE Quante Gillians got a closer look at Syracuse this weekend on an official visit, and after, a new leader has emerged in his recruitment, he said in an interview with The Juice Online. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH QUANTE GILLIANS

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9l cGlzb2RlLzdCMXdtRzl3VkdkcU9CMTRmczlYWkkiIHdpZHRoPSIxMDAlIiBo ZWlnaHQ9IjIzMiIgZnJhbWVCb3JkZXI9IjAiIGFsbG93ZnVsbHNjcmVlbj0i IiBhbGxvdz0iYXV0b3BsYXk7IGNsaXBib2FyZC13cml0ZTsgZW5jcnlwdGVk LW1lZGlhOyBmdWxsc2NyZWVuOyBwaWN0dXJlLWluLXBpY3R1cmUiPjwvaWZy YW1lPgo8YnI+Cgo=

2026 defensive back J'Vari Flowers earned Defensive MVP at Syracuse's Elite Camp after an impressive performance that showcased his athleticism and explosiveness. We spoke to him after his visit to get his thoughts on Syracuse. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH J'VARI FLOWERS

2028 class Jacksonville (FL) Bolles defensive lineman Asher Ghioto put in an impressive performance at Syracuse's Elite Camp, and added an SU offer to a sheet that already includes Florida State, Louisville and UCF. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH ASHER GHIOTO

2025 quarterback Cibastian Broughton has lined up an official visit to Syracuse beginning June 14. Broughton holds over two dozen offers, including West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Tulane, Arkansas State and Akron. He previews his official visit with The Juice Online. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH CIBASTIAN BROUGHTON

Syracuse hosted camp from 2025 all the way to the class of 2029. Walker Snee, a quarterback from Franklin (NJ) Lakes took part and enjoyed himself. "Camp was awesome," he said to The Juice Online. "The 1v1s were great. The QB coaches told me I was looking really good spinning it and to keep working."