Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: March 24, 2025

Here's what five recruits said of their trips to Central New York.

Syracuse hosted a large group of recruits over the weekend as spring practice got underway.

"I was at practice and meetings Tuesday through Saturday just getting a feel for it. It was awesome to be there for the first time as commit."

"The best part of my visit was seeing the practice up close. It was a good experience."

"It was a great experience seeing practice and actually being with the team in the meetings, locker room, and during practice on the field."

"The best part of the trip was meeting all the coaches and recruits. It was awesome."

"Best part of the trip just chatting it up with Kyle McCord during practice and seeing the new building."

