Our 2024 comprehensive Syracuse Football preview

2026 K Harran Zureikat calls Syracuse a 'top school' ahead of visit

2026 DB TJ Cirilli 'excited' for first visit to Syracuse

Season Prediction — 2024 Syracuse Football preview

Orange Watch: The Fran Brown era begins at Syracuse

Published Sep 2, 2024
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: September 2, 2024
Saugat Sen  •  The Juice Online
Staff Writer

Syracuse hosted Elite Camp in August, and prospects from around the country came to compete. We caught up with five athletes who attended.

"The staff is amazing, answered all of my questions, and gave me advice on my game."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH SAXTON SIMLEY

"The best part about the elite camp was being able to learn from the coaching staff and also competing against the other high level athletes."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JAYDN JENKINS

"I think the Syracuse program is an excellent program, with a great background and winning history."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JOSH RIVERA

"It was great competing against other really good players. There was also a good amount of instruction by the Syracuse coaching staff."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH IAN VANWAGNER

"I think the best part of the camp was going against great competition in the games we played and the drills we did."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH ROWAN PHILLIPS

