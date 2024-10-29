Advertisement

2027 ATH Brady Scott talks Syracuse offer: 'It means so much'

2027 ATH Brady Scott has been a target of Syracuse's since Fran Brown arrived on campus.

 • Charles Kang
5 takeaways from Syracuse's 41-13 loss to Pittsburgh

Syracuse was throttled by Pittsburgh on Thursday, 41-13.

 • Jim Stechschulte
Syracuse loses to Pitt in a night they'd like to forget

Syracuse could not have come out of their bye week any flatter.

 • Jim Stechschulte
2026 WR Ron Florian-Moreta 'loves' Syracuse offer

2026 WR Ron Florian-Moreta's first offer came from Syracuse.

 • Charles Kang
Syracuse Orange v. Pittsburgh Panthers Prediction & Preview (10/24/24)

In Pitt's last game, Cal was able to find a vulnerability in the Pitt’s defense.

 • Andrew Barth

Oct 29, 2024
2026 DB Giovanni Joseph talks Syracuse: 'They're a top ACC team'
Charles Kang
Syracuse
2025Commitment List
Updated:
