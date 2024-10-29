Advertisement
2027 ATH Brady Scott talks Syracuse offer: 'It means so much'
2027 ATH Brady Scott has been a target of Syracuse's since Fran Brown arrived on campus.
• Charles Kang
5 takeaways from Syracuse's 41-13 loss to Pittsburgh
Syracuse was throttled by Pittsburgh on Thursday, 41-13.
• Jim Stechschulte
Syracuse loses to Pitt in a night they'd like to forget
Syracuse could not have come out of their bye week any flatter.
• Jim Stechschulte
2026 WR Ron Florian-Moreta 'loves' Syracuse offer
2026 WR Ron Florian-Moreta's first offer came from Syracuse.
• Charles Kang
Syracuse Orange v. Pittsburgh Panthers Prediction & Preview (10/24/24)
In Pitt's last game, Cal was able to find a vulnerability in the Pitt’s defense.
• Andrew Barth
2026 DB Giovanni Joseph talks Syracuse: 'They're a top ACC team'
