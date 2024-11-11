Published Nov 11, 2024
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: 11/11/24
circle avatar
Saugat Sen  •  The Juice Online
Staff Writer

As we head into the stretch run of the 2024 football season, Syracuse has continued to offer and host top recruits.

We caught up with four of them in today's recruiting roundup.

“It was a great experience to be back at Syracuse."

READ RIVALS' FULL INTERVIEW WITH JAVION HILSON

"It meant a lot. Syracuse is definitely at the top. This one's big."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JAVIEN ROBINSON

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

"It's a blessing. I feel honored of the opportunity given to me."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH ANTHONY CHARLES

"I think it's a really great offer. It's a great program."

READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH ALHASSAN IDDRISSU

----

Chat about this story and all things Syracuse and Syracuse recruiting on our premium message board, Cuse Classified!

Follow us on Twitter @TheJuiceOnline, like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram @SUJuiceOnline and listen to our podcast.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.

Not a subscriber to The Juice Online? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.