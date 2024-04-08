Syracuse stayed hot on the recruiting trail in the past week, picking up more commitments while also hosting some elite prospects on campus. Here's a recap of what took place in the past week.

Advertisement

2025 ATH Julian McFadden committed to Syracuse on Wednesday. McFadden was offered by Syracuse in February, and also held offers from Boston College, Buffalo, Villanova, Bucknell, New Hampshire and Delaware State, among others. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JULIAN MCFADDEN



Syracuse received a commitment from one of the speediest prospects in Virginia on Wednesday, as Roanoke (VA) Fleming running back Malachi Coleman pledged to the Orange. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH MALACHI COLEMAN

Demetres Samuel Jr. was at Syracuse last weekend and left campus as a verbal commitment. On Wednesday evening, fellow in-state program Miami jumped in with a scholarship offer for the Palm Bay (Fla.) Heritage star. Does that alter his commitment to SU? READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH DEMETRES SAMUEL JR.

Syracuse (NY) Christian Brothers Academy ATH Matthew Hawn selected SU over offers from Pittsburgh, Boston College and Temple, among others, and becomes the second CBA prospect to commit, joining wide receiver Darien Williams. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH MATTHEW HAWN



Syracuse offered one of the top Garden State prospects in the 2027 class recently, Pennington (NJ) School offensive lineman Sidney Rouleau. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH SIDNEY ROULEAU

Elite 2026 offensive lineman Darius Gray got a closer look at Syracuse last week. The four-star recruit and the No. 97 overall player holds roughly two dozen offers, including Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Penn State, Georgia, Michigan and Tennessee. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH DARIUS GRAY

2026 ATH Darnell Stokes Jr. got his first view of Syracuse during a visit in March, and came away with his first college offer. Stokes is coming off a season where he led his Indians team to an 8-4 record. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH DARNELL STOKES JR.