In another busy week in the Syracuse football recruiting world, SU received several commitments, handed out offers, and also locked in visits. Here's an overview of what's happened in the past week.

2026 four-star ATH Hakim Satterwhite is one of the elite prospects in his class. The Orange has recruited Satterwhite hard since they offered him last year, and Satterwhite has appreciated the attention. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH HAKIM SATTERWHITE

2025 ATH Amari Colon committed to Syracuse on Tuesday, he announced on social media. Colon said one of the major reasons he committed was his recent visit and time spent with head coach Fran Brown. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH AMARI COLON

Syracuse received a commitment from Louisville transfer defensive back Marcus Washington Jr., who pulled the trigger after taking a visit to Central New York over the weekend. In the 2022 cycle, Washington was a four-star recruit and the No. 140 overall prospect out of Grovetown (GA) High. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH MARCUS WASHINGTON JR.

2026 DL James Johnson picked up his first two offers from Florida Atlantic and Florida A&M, and last week, he picked up his first Power 4 offer from Syracuse. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JAMES JOHNSON

Syracuse offered one of the top prospects out of Georgia earlier in the month in 2026 offensive lineman Zayden Walters. Though Walters now plays down south, he is familiar with the Central New York area, having played at Rochester (NY) Greece-Athena. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH ZAYDEN WALTERS

2027 offensive lineman Jimmy Kalis received his first Division I offer from Akron to start the month, and since then, he's piled on offers from Duke, Miami (OH), Central Michigan and NC State. The most recent high-major to offer him was Syracuse. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH JIMMY KALIS

2025 defensive lineman Elijah Crawford picked up a Syracuse offer in December, and will officially visit Central New York on June 7. READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH ELIJAH CRAWFORD