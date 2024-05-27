Syracuse is set to host over a half dozen recruits on official visits beginning this Friday, May 31. Here are five recruits we spoke with ahead of the big weekend.

Blake Belin was a key part of Bronx (NY) Cardinal Hayes' dream 12-2 season, which culminated in the New York State Catholic High School championship after the Cardinals defeated St. Francis (Buffalo), 40-22.

Gabe Daniels is one of the top recruits from the Atlanta area, and holds offers from NC State, Georgia Tech, Kansas, and Wake Forest, among many others. He's coming off a season where he led Atlanta (GA) Christian to a 9-2 record, finishing with 531 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Terrell Wilfong was offered by Syracuse's new staff under Fran Brown in December and unofficially visited Syracuse on April 6 for spring practice before committing later in the month. "It honestly just felt like home away from home," Wilfong said.

In the 2023 season, Marcus Upton played both offense and defense, and finished the year with 30 catches, 611 yards, and seven scores as a wide receiver, and on defense, recorded 69 tackles, five forced fumbles, and seven interceptions. He committed to SU in March.

Bo MacCormack is coming off a season where he led Cambridge (MA) Buckingham Browne to a 7-2 record. He selected SU over a double-digit offer sheet that included Rutgers, Boston College and Nebraska in March.

