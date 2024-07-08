Syracuse entered July with a bang, picking up a flurry of commitments in the last two weeks. Here's what SU's five most recent commitments said about the Orange with The Juice Online.

"I picked Syracuse because of the opportunity to play the best competition.” READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH RICH BELIN

"For me it was mainly how real the coaches were to me and down to earth. I got a good vibe from them." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH NATHAN NYANDORO

"I believe in the Franchise and we building something special, trust me." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH GABE DANIELS

"Coach Vollono showed me that he cared about me. So did Coach Coale." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH HENRY SEARCY

"The relationship that I have with coach Elijah really is what set them apart from everyone else." READ THE JUICE ONLINE'S FULL INTERVIEW WITH ELIJAH CRAWFORD