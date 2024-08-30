The Dino Babers era came to an abrupt end in 2023 as the former Syracuse head coach did not see the finish line. Babers was relieved of his coaching duties with one game remaining on the schedule, leaving Nunzio Campanile to steer the Orange through their final regular season game against Wake Forest and the Boca Raton Bowl appearance the team earned by defeating the Demon Deacons.

SU started off the 2023 season on a roll, winning each of their four non-conference games to start the campaign. The highlight was the third game in that span when they finished a home-and-home series with Purdue by defeating the Boilermakers, 35-20. Quarterback Garrett Shrader was a force, racking up 195 yards and four scores on the ground under the lights on national television.

Two weeks after that highlight, the ACC schedule got underway and the Orange fortunes went south. Syracuse dropped their opening five conference games, the first four coming in routs on the road. Shrader got banged up, but was able to finish that fourth game, then could not answer the bell the following week when SU made it five straight losses in a listless home effort against Boston College.

The team went extremely run-heavy on offense after that, relying heavily on direct snaps to running back LeQuint Allen and tight end Dan Villari, as well as the occasional one to a clearly compromised Shrader. The switch paid off as a surprise against Pittsburgh in Yankee Stadium as each of the three ran for over 100 yards in the 28-13 victory.

Once the reconfigured offense was on film, it was manhandled in a loss at Georgia Tech, leading to Babers’ dismissal at with the team standing 5-6. (Following the season, it was reported that Babers needed to finish the schedule at 7-5 or better to keep his job.) Campanile took over as the interim coach and the Orange showed their pride by defeating Wake Forest at home, 35-31, to notch their sixth win and clinch consecutive bowl berths for the first time in a decade.