Syracuse Football: 2024 National Signing Day Live Updates

On Wednesday, recruits in the 2025 class are finally eligible to sign their National Letters of Intent to officially join their college of choice.

We are covering it all in a live format as verbally committed players sign with Syracuse, and previously uncommitted targets also make their decisions. Make sure to refresh this page throughout the day as updates roll in.

What's left on the board? We will be monitoring 2025 defensive lineman Javion Hilson, EDGE Quante Gillians and wide receiver Darius Johnson. Heading into NLI day, Hilson is leaning toward Mizzou, while Gillians is expected to stay with Syracuse. Johnson will be deciding between Troy and the Orange.