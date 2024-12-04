Syracuse Football: 2024 National Signing Day Live Updates

On Wednesday, recruits in the 2025 class are finally eligible to sign their National Letters of Intent to officially join their college of choice.
We are covering it all in a live format as verbally committed players sign with Syracuse, and previously uncommitted targets also make their decisions. Make sure to refresh this page throughout the day as updates roll in.
What's left on the board? We will be monitoring 2025 defensive lineman Javion Hilson, EDGE Quante Gillians and wide receiver Darius Johnson. Heading into NLI day, Hilson is leaning toward Mizzou, while Gillians is expected to stay with Syracuse. Johnson will be deciding between Troy and the Orange.
1:25 p.m.: Quante Gillians signs with Syracuse. The Orange held off a late push from Michigan. COMMITMENT STORY
11:53 a.m.: Deangelo Thompson signs with Syracuse. COMMITMENT STORY
11:31 a.m.: Kaylib Singleton signs with Syracuse. COMMITMENT STORY
11:22 a.m.: Devion Kerr signs with Syracuse. COMMITMENT STORY
11:18 a.m.: Gabe Daniels signs with Syracuse. COMMITMENT STORY
11:11 a.m. Jordan Gibbs signs with Syracuse. COMMITMENT STORY
11:03 a.m. Javon Lawrence signs with Syracuse. COMMITMENT STORY
10:52 a.m.: Nissi Ogbebor signs with Syracuse. COMMITMENT STORY
10:47 a.m.: Ziyyon Bredell signs with Syracuse. COMMITMENT STORY
10:42 a.m.: Kardiear Shepherd signs with Syracuse. COMMITMENT STORY
10:38 a.m.: Elijah Crawford signs with Syracuse. COMMITMENT STORY
10:28 a.m. Daunte Bacheyie signs with Syracuse. COMMITMENT STORY
10:17 a.m.: Malachi Coleman signs with Syracuse. COMMITMENT STORY
10:13 a.m.: Wyatt Bowman signs with Syracuse. COMMITMENT STORY
10:11 a.m.: Luke Carney signs with Syracuse. COMMITMENT STORY
9:59 a.m.: Djoni Scatliffe signs with Syracuse. COMMITMENT STORY
9:54 a.m.: Rich Belin signs with Syracuse. COMMITMENT STORY
9:43 a.m.: Trey Dudley signs with Syracuse. COMMITMENT STORY
9:33 a.m.: Matthew Hawn signs with Syracuse. LISTEN TO OUR PODCAST WITH MATTHEW
9:28 a.m.: Boobie Johnson signs with Syracuse.
9:19 a m.: Rayshon Andrews signs with Syracuse. COMMITMENT STORY
9:07 a.m.: Demetres Samuel signs with Syracuse. COMMITMENT STORY
9:03 a.m.: Jayden Mann signs with Syracuse. COMMITMENT STORY
8:43 a.m.: Jaylan Pray signs with Syracuse. COMMITMENT STORY
8:35 a.m.: Terrell Wilfong signs with Syracuse. COMMITMENT STORY
8:21 a.m.: Skylar Harvey signs with Syracuse. COMMITMENT STORY
8:14 a.m.: Haleem Huhammad signs with Syracuse. COMMITMENT STORY
7:58 a.m.: Darien Williams signs with Syracuse. LISTEN TO OUR PODCAST WITH DARIEN
7:53 a.m.: Kahlil Stewart signs with Syracuse. COMMITMENT STORY
7:49 a.m.: Julian McFadden signs with Syracuse. COMMITMENT STORY
7:48 a.m.: Syracuse officially flips Miami (FL) Northwestern wide receiver Darius "Boobie" Johnson. FULL STORY.
7:45 a.m.: Eric Thomas signs with Syracuse. COMMITMENT STORY
7:33 a.m.: Antoine Deslauriers signs with Syracuse. COMMITMENT STORY
7:00 a.m.: Quante Gillians is expected to sign at 3 p.m.
7:00 a.m.: Javion Hilson is expected to announce at 12 p.m.
7:00 a.m.: Student-athletes can begin submitting their National Letters of Intent.
----
